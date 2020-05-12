Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,505 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 928,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,559. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

