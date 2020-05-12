Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Nike comprises 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.59. 235,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,326. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

