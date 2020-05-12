Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.64. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

