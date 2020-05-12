Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 14,913 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,913 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 931.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $570.82. 408,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,275. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $581.00. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,935. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

