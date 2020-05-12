Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.
NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 183,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,768. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.45.
In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 583,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $461,251.77. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,385,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,379 over the last 90 days.
Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.