Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 183,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,768. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 583,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $461,251.77. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,385,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,379 over the last 90 days.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

