Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.71. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $22.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $22.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $26.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Shares of NOC traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.87. 575,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,540. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.04. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 281,107 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.