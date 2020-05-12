Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. 37,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,266. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $120.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.03. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

