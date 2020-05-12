Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.9% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,709,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

