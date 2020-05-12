Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Amgen by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $241.89. 117,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,759. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.51. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.