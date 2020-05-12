Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,735 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 152,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.56. 3,970,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

