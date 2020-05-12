Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.49. 2,191,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.15.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

