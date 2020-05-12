Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 7,371,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

