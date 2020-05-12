Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $145,306,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

TGT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.76. 3,395,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.