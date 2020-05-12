Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

PFE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,113,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

