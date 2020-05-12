Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.65% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

CATH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.