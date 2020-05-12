Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. TIAA FSB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 312,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.53. 2,079,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

