Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.36. 10,649,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

