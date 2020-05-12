Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

