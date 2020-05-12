Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

Lam Research stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.71. 90,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,419. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.83. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

