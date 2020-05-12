Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 334 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for about 1.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 73.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

BIIB stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.14. 861,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

