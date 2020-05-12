Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 250 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. 177,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.26.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

