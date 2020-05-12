Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

