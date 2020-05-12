Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 838 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

MRK stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 5,238,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

