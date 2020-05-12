Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

TSM traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,363. The company has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

