NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,521. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

