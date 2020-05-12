NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock traded down $72.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,982.85. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,807.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,501.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $47.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,430.17.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

