NWF Group (LON:NWF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NWF stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34. NWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.36.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

