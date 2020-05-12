Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Increased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $418,000.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

