One Media IP Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.06 (LON:OMIP)

One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:OMIP remained flat at $GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and a PE ratio of 21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.31. One Media IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

About One Media IP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

