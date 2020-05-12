One Media IP Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.06 (LON:OMIP)

One Media IP Group PLC (LON:OMIP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:OMIP remained flat at $GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and a PE ratio of 21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.31. One Media IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
