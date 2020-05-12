Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Trading 28.6% Higher

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS)’s stock price traded up 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 115,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 107,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26.

Orestone Mining Company Profile (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Orestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.