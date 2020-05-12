Oshkosh Corp (OSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 29th

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. 6,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

