Outfront Media’s (OUT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Outfront Media from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

OUT stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,595,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

