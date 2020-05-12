Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

