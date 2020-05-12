Papp L Roy & Associates Has $6.42 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 89,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.56. 1,591,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

