Paradigm Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Paradigm Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NYSE ZYME opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,403,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Zymeworks by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 557,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 399,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 156,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

