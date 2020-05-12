Park Electrochemical (PKE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

NYSE PKE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,001. Park Electrochemical has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $274.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

