Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price decreased by AltaCorp Capital from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. CIBC cut their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.56.

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The company had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

