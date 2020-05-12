Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Paychex has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Paychex to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

