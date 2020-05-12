Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
EAH opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.52. Eco Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 470 ($6.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73.
About Eco Animal Health Group
