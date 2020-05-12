Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EAH opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.52. Eco Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 470 ($6.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73.

About Eco Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

