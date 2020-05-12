PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million.

NASDAQ PNNT remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,486.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

