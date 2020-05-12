Petmed Express Inc (PETS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Petmed Express has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Petmed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

PETS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. 45,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. Petmed Express has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,334 shares of company stock worth $1,473,380. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PETS. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

