Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. 8,305,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

