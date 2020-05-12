Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181,351 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.10. 24,290,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

