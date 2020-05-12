Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

