Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Phantasma has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $614,480.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027796 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003173 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033872 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,824.50 or 0.99198315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00080108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000706 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

