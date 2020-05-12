Pi Financial Raises Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target to C$15.25

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$11.50 to C$15.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABT. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

TSE ABT traded up C$0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.96.

In other news, Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total value of C$324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$124,560. Also, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$57,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,210,914.65.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

