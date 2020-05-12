Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Pinnacle Renewable stock traded down C$1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.92. 516,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. Pinnacle Renewable has a 12 month low of C$4.65 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$91.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

