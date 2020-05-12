Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
Shares of ASX:PL8 remained flat at $A$1.00 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 248,037 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.09. Plato Income Maximiser has a 52-week low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of A$1.22 ($0.87).
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
