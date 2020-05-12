Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of ASX:PL8 remained flat at $A$1.00 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 248,037 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.09. Plato Income Maximiser has a 52-week low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of A$1.22 ($0.87).

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

