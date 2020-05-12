Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

TSE PLZ.UN traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.83. 159,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.12. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $290.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Mackenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,000.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

