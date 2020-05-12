Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,550 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,694. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

